McKesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $8.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.92 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $103.15 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.66 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.35 to $38.85 per share.

