McDonald’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $7.08 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.07 billion.

