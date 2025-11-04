MBIA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 15 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBI

