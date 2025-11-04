Mayville Engineering: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $144.3 million in the period.
Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $528 million to $562 million.
