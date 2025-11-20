Maximus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $75.3 million in its…

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $319 million, or $5.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.43 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.95 to $8.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.23 billion to $5.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

