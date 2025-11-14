Maui Land & Pineapple: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Friday reported profit of $240,000…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Friday reported profit of $240,000 in its third quarter.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $4.5 million in the period.

