Marzetti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $47.2 million in…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $47.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $493.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MZTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MZTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.