Martin Marietta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $414 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $6.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $5.97 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.65 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.08 billion to $6.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.