Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7.10 per share.

