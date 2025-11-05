Marqeta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $163.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149 million.

