MarketAxess: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $68.2 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.4 million.

