MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported a loss of $854,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $552.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.6 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 95 cents per share.

