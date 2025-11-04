Marathon Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.37…

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $4.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $35.85 billion in the period.

