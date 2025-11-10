Maplebear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $142 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $142 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The operator of the Instacart grocery delivery service posted revenue of $939 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $934.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CART

