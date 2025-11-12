Manulife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.31 billion. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $12.9 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFC

