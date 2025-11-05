MannKind: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8 million. The…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81 million.

