Main Street Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $123.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 97 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $139.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.7 million.

