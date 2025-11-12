MacroGenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million. The…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.3 million.

