Lyft: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $46.1 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $46.1 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYFT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.