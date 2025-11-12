Lument: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.1 million.

