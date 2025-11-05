Lucid Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Wednesday reported a loss of $978.4 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Wednesday reported a loss of $978.4 million in its third quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.32 per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $336.6 million in the period.

