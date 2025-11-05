Louisiana-Pacific: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9 million.…

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $663 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPX

