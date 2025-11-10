LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of $2.76. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.55 per share.

The customer-service technology company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, LivePerson said it expects revenue in the range of $50.5 million to $55.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPSN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.