Live Nation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $431.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $8.5 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.55 billion.

