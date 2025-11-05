LivaNova: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.8 million in its third…

LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $357.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIVN

