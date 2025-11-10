Lithium Americas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAR) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas Corp. (LAR) on Monday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

