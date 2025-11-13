Lithium Americas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $197.7…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lithium Americas (LAC) on Thursday reported a loss of $197.7 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.