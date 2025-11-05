Light & Wonder: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $114 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $841 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $862.6 million.

