LGI Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $396.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.6 million.

