Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.6 million.

