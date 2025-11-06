LeMaitre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.4…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $17.4 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $61 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.