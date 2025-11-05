LegalZoom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.5…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $190.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $748 million to $752 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.