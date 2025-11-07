Legacy Housing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Friday reported profit of $8.6 million in…

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Friday reported profit of $8.6 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period.

