Lazy Days Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 12:06 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Friday reported a loss of $82.4 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $21.99 per share.

The company posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period.

