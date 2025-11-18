La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.9 million in its…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $522.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $545 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LZB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LZB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.