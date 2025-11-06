Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Thursday reported net income of $2.3…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Thursday reported net income of $2.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $282.8 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $330 million to $334 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.