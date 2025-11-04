Kura Oncology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

