Kratos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $347.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTOS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.