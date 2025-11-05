Kornit Digital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

The Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $53.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kornit Digital said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $60 million.

