Koppers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $485.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.6 million.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.9 billion.

