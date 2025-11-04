Knife River: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $143.2 million in…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Knife River Corp. (KNF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $143.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had net income of $2.52.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period.

Knife River expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.15 billion.

