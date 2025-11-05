KLX Energy Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.3 million…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.