Klarna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $95 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The Swedish buy now, pay later company posted revenue of $903 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Klarna said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion.

