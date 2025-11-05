Kimball Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $365.6 million in the period.

Kimball Electronics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

