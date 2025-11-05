Kennametal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.3 million in its fiscal…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Wednesday reported net income of $23.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 34 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $498 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kennametal expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $520 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Kennametal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.1 billion to $2.17 billion.

