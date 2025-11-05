Kemper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third…

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

