Kemper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:54 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

