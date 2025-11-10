Kamada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.3 million. The…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $47 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.3 million.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $178 million to $182 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMDA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.