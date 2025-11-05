Jones Lang LaSalle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $222.8 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $222.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $4.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.24 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $6.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JLL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.