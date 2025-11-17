J&J Snack Foods: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported earnings of…

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — MT. LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) on Monday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mt. Laurel, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The drink and snack maker posted revenue of $410.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.6 million, or $3.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JJSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JJSF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.