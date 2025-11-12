Jerash: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $479,000 in…

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $479,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The company posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

